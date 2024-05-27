Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbrian Water could increase bills by as much as 26% by 2030 if proposals submitted to Ofwat are approved, new analysis has estimated.

In its business plan for 2025 to 2030, which the firm submitted to the water regulator for approval, Northumbrian Water sought to increase bills by 14%.

This is on top of inflation-linked bill increases that water companies can do each year.

Analysis by the Consumer Council for Water predicts that, including inflation rises, the average bill for Northumbrian Water customers will be 26% higher in 2030 than it is currently.

Northumbrian Water bills could rise by as much as 26% in the next five years.

This would see an average bill rise by over £100 per year, from an expected £422 including inflation in 2024-25 to £530 in 2029-30.

The calculation is based on an inflation forecast of 2% per year, which could change, and predictions of the extent that price rises will be spread out over the five-year spell, as this has not yet been set by water companies.

Ofwat may decide not to approve the price rises in full.

Claire Sharp, customer director at Northumbrian Water, argued the increase is necessary to fund investment in infrastructure to protect supplies and address environmental issues like increased sewage discharges into the county’s waterways.

She said: “We are one of the most efficient water and wastewater companies in the country and are careful and responsible with our finances, so our customers in the North East will still pay the lowest water and wastewater bills in England.

“Importantly, the funds raised by increased water bills are guaranteed only to fund improvements in our water systems. If these improvements are not delivered, customers’ bills will automatically be reduced.

“We understand any increase in bills will not be welcome at the current time and for some of our customers this will be incredibly difficult. That is why we have carefully developed our plan listening to customers’ feedback and minimising the scale of any increase.”

Northumbrian Water added that it offers support including social tariffs and a hardship fund to people struggling to pay their bill.