Northumbrian Water appeal to customers as temperatures continue to soar

The firm says it is seeing ‘unprecedented levels of water usage’ across the region.

Water demand is calculated per person per household, and variables such as weather are carefully measured and planned for – but soaring temperatures coupled with extra demand from the impact of staycations and people continuing to work from home means the amount of water being used across the North East is 25% higher than anticipated across the region.

Additional teams are on the ground to find and fix leaks, and tankers are being used to help balance demand.

Northumbria Water is appealing to customers to conserve supplies

And although the company says it does not yet need to impose temporary usage bans, it is asking for customer support with storage continuing to drop.

Head of Water Service Planning Martin Lunn said: “We plan and prepare for high water demand situations and thanks to improvements and investments in our network then we’re able to move water around to ensure people remain in supply.

“However, what we’re seeing right now is incredibly high demand. We have maximised our leak and burst repairs with 120 skilled employees working safely to find and fix leaks, taking a prioritised approach for the major issues. We also have four tankers rolling to bring in millions of litres of water from other supply areas.

“But we really need our customers to help us to reduce the demand by making some simple small water-saving changes. By being mindful when using a sprinkler or washing the car, our customers can have a massive impact and help us to reduce the demand across the region.”

Tips include:

*Turn the sprinklers off – grass can survive for four to six weeks without being watered;

*Use a watering can for watering veg instead of a hose;

*Cover your pool/padding pool once finished for the day to keep debris free and able for reuse over a few days. Even a bin bag will do the trick;

*Ditch the doggy paddling pools – try putting a towel in the freezer to keep your pet cool instead;

*Avoid using the hose to wash your car – either leave it or use a bucket and sponge if necessary.

For more water-saving tips, go to – www.nwl.co.uk/summer.