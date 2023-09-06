Northumbria Pets.

Northumbria Pets, on the cobbles in Alnwick, has been offering local people and visitors a wide range of pet products since 1992.

As many independent businesses across the country have been closing down due to the struggles facing small business owners and pressures from inflation, shops like this are becoming few and far between. Many tourists comment that they cannot find the range of products and helpful staff at any shops near them.

Given the strong demand for their range of products alongside changing behaviour from local customers, owner Keith Nichols felt that launching an online store was a good investment for the business.

“As the way people choose to shop is continuously evolving, small businesses need to continue to meet the needs of their customers,” he explained.

“Online shopping has definitely become more popular since the pandemic, and this is definitely the right decision for us.”

Despite the business currently being on the market as Keith prepares for retirement, he still feels it is important to invest in growth opportunities and continue pushing business forward until the right buyer is found.

He said: “After 31 years trading only from a brick-and-mortar premises in Alnwick, this is a big change but a necessary one to ensure we are still here in another 31 years!”