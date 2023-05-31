Keith Nichols of Northumbria Pets.

Northumbria Pets, on Bondgate Within, has been providing essentials for furry and feathered friends for 31 years.

Owner Keith Nichols said: “Alnwick is a great tourist attraction, which brings many pet lovers to its fantastic beaches. We often have dogs coming in to pick up a tasty treat and maybe a new ball if they lost it in sea!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be great to sell the shop to someone who has a passion for pets and would be willing to take the store to the next level.”

It is on the market with Hilton Smythe Business Advisors, a national firm that assists with the buying and selling of businesses.

It says the store has experienced consistently high profits with opportunities for more growth.

They add that, over the years, the current owners have developed strong relationships with customers thanks to a concerted effort to fulfil niche requests that benefit the customer’s pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith said: “We are constantly in contact with members of staff from Hilton Smythe who have been very helpful since I decided to sell the shop.”

Keith Nichols of Northumbria Pets.

Katie Holt, deal executive at Hilton Smythe, said: “Keith has built a sustainable, profit-making business, which has most importantly provided a hub for pet lovers across north Northumberland.

“The pet store would be a perfect opportunity for a first time buyer or somebody looking to expand their current business.

“We provide lots of services that can help facilitate with the purchase of the business, making it as affordable as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad