Northumberland's unemployment figures drop to lowest in two years

With Covid restrictions having forced many businesses to close their doors, some for good, Northumberland’s unemployment rate skyrocketed much like the rest of the UK.Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “These are hugely welcome figures and reflect a wider upturn in our county’s economic recovery after what has been an extremely difficult couple of years.“A key focus of our council going forward is to ambitiously grow our economy, including attracting investment and high-quality jobs to the county and driving rural economic growth.“We know last summer saw huge visitor numbers in the county – and we’re expecting another good season.He added: “Combined with recent announcements of major employers setting up in the county, continued progress with key projects such as the Northumberland Line rail and employability and skills programmes to support people into the jobs available it’s a very positive picture for Northumberland.”