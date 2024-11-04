Northumberland based Daniel Wilkinson, founder of dwmedia, is excited to announce his new recruit as co-director of the company.

Mark Orr is a seasoned professional in the video production industry and as the company’s latest addition, his expertise will aid dwmedia in its rapid growth, having already made significant strides in the industry.

Daniel, from Ashington, started dwmedia as a passion project during his school years has watched it evolve into a fully-fledged production company: "I started filming local events and found myself really enjoying the process.

"Gradually, I built a paying client base, and now we’re working on festivals featuring some major names. It’s been an incredible journey."

Daniel Wilkinson, founder of dwmedia, and Mark Orr, new co-director of the company. Picture: Steve Brock

Prior to teaming up with Mark, dwmedia found a niche in live-streaming funerals, for clients in remote areas or locations with poor internet connections.

Beginning due to a request from a family friend, these services have led to a long-term partnership with local funeral directors enabling the team to support grieving families across Northumberland and Tyneside.

Mark, formerly of MC Media, brings a wealth of experience to dwmedia – originally starting in broadcast TV 40 years ago and then running his own video production company.

As well as teaching others how to create content with their smartphones, Mark found himself increasingly in demand for video editing services. "I was overwhelmed with editing requests and realised it was time to focus on that side of the business, with the training element being sidelined. Eventually, Daniel and I decided to make our collaboration official, and I became a co-director of dwmedia."

dwmedia co-directors with their custom-made production vehicle. Picture: Steve Brock

Together, Daniel and Mark have recently investing in a custom-built mobile production vehicle – an ex-ambulance redesigned into a mobile studio equipped for on-site production in any weather conditions.

"Working at events in scorching heat or cold made us realise we needed a controlled environment," Mark explains.

"The vehicle, which we’ve adapted, already came with air conditioning and heating and the specialised equipment we’ve added has been a game-changer."

The company continues to offer a diverse range of services, from live-streaming funerals to full-scale festival content production and corporate video solutions, attracting clients across the UK.

For more information, please visit: https://thedwmedia.co.uk/