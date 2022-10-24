The zoo, near Felton, has partnered with County Durham-based n-gage.io, to implement the software.

Maxine Bradley, zoo curator, explained: “The zoo industry is all about making the right impact on visitors and shifting their behaviour, by encouraging a sense of conservation in people and generations to come.

“Ongoing research and measurement as to what visitors take away with them from a visit to their local zoo, safari park, or wildlife sanctuary, is critical.

Northumberland Zoo's Maxine Bradley with Bryan Hoare of n-gage.io.

“Dwell time is a big thing for this sector. If visitors have downloaded our app powered by the n-gage.io platform, then through dwell time monitoring, heat mapping and content triggering, we will instantly be able to see which displays are getting the most attention.”

The platform also has an education portal to manage the task of school visits and the delivery of lessons.