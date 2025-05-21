Northumberland Zoo has achieved accreditation by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It demonstrates that the zoo is a professionally managed progressive centre of excellence for animal welfare, conservation, research and education.

Maxine Bradley, one of the zoo founders, said “We are so proud to be among the first in Europe to be officially accredited for EAZA under their updated standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For a relatively small zoo and team, this shows our dedication and highlights our positive intentions to not only our staff and animals, but it also shows our visitors that we are committed to doing what’s best for nature conservation.”

Livingstone's Fruit Bat.

The evaluation consisted of a thorough inspection of the site by experts from the zoo community in the UK and mainland Europe.

EAZA Standards are stricter than the UK national zoo licensing requirements and the inspection covers all areas of modern zoo management, such as: quality of animal habitats and husbandry practices, animal welfare assessments, health and safety procedures, veterinary care, planning of species lists, animal transfers, education and research initiatives as well as involvement in wildlife conservation.

The team at Northumberland Zoo is committed to nature conservation and is proud of its many achievements including housing the UK’s only captive breeding population of the critically endangered Livingstone’s Fruit Bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the inspection, the zoo was commended for its native species conservation projects including the breeding and releasing of harvest mice in association with the Northumberland Wildlife Trust as well as the captive rearing of the critically endangered white-clawed crayfish for release to ark sites in association with the Northeast Crayfish Partnership.

Brian, Maxine and Linda Bradley holding the EAZA certificate.

With the addition of the EAZA accreditation, the wider networking opportunities and access to more European Ex-situ Programmes (EEP’s), the zoo hopes to acquire more endangered species for breeding to contribute to these vital conservation breeding programmes.

EEP’s are population management breeding programmes, currently there are over 500 endangered species managed through EAZA. Northumberland Zoo currently has the Livingstone’s Fruit Bats and the Goeldi’s Monkeys on breeding recommendations, but hopes to increase their input and contribute to more breeding programmes in the near future.

Christoph Schwitzer, EAZA chair, said: “Every member of staff at Northumberland Zoo should celebrate receiving the EAZA accredited status as it testifies of their hard work and dedication.”