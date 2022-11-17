The My Future Options Inclusive Careers Event was exclusively for young people with additional needs including those with special educational needs.

Almost 500 young people attended the event at The Alnwick Garden and met exhibitors including international businesses, local employers, the NHS and social care and education providers.

The event was funded by Northumberland County Council and organised by the authority’s careers guidance team and the information advice and support service.

Jack, from Barndale School, with Amble-based Mocha Mondo.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “We want all our young people to be able to reach their full potential and achieve their aspirations.

“This unique event, now in its fifth year, has been set up specifically for young people in the county with additional needs to support them in their journey into post-16 education, employment and training.

“It allows young people to explore their interests, find out for themselves about the different routes available to them and discuss these with our fantastic businesses and organisations who have come along.”

Audrey Kingham, joint interim director of Children’s Services and Director of Education and Skills, said: “This event is a real showcase of the growing number of post-16 options available for young people in Northumberland and a chance for our businesses and organisations to connect with their workforce of the future.

Students from Ashington Academy find out about opportunities with Azkonobel.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along.”

Among the organisations attending was global paint manufacturer AkzoNobel, whose £100m Ashington plant is regarded as the most advanced and sustainable paint factory in the world.

Jill Johnson, AkzoNobel site support coordinator, said: “We have had a number of work experience students over the last year working within AkzoNobel in a wide range of jobs from working in the cafe to working in the laboratory.

“They have grown a phenomenal amount in both their social skills and job-based skills, one learner has now secured a permanent job with us. It has been incredible to see how enthusiastic these learners are to get stuck in to the world of work and they have been a real asset to our team.

Students from The Grove School in Berwick find out about Project Choice internships.

"We are pleased to be part of the My Future Options Inclusive Careers Event and engaging with potential students and future employees.”

Gaining much needed work experience and interview skills through local businesses could help young people looking to get into work make the first step in that journey.

Mocha Mondo in Amble is among those to have offered support through the council’s careers guidance team, but more are needed.

Jack, a student at Barndale School in Alnwick, is looking forward to gaining experience with the team.

Martin Homer of Mocha Mondo, said: “I think events like this are important, as for me, it’s a question of making a different sort of profit in business, it enhances the depth and integrity of our company and those are two things I hold really dear.”

If you think your organisation can help young people (aged 16+) with additional needs please get in touch with your local special or secondary school.

