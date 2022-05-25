Northumberland woman scoops national ice cream award

Zoe Philipson of Tyne Valley Ices in Hexham has won the Ice Cream Van of the Year award from the Ice Cream Alliance.

She was up against two other finalists and won after being interviewed by a panel of industry experts.

Zoe was praised for her exceptional customer service and dedication to the industry and to her local community.

“Winning Ice Cream Van of the Year means the world to me,” said Zoe.

“After many years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice its fantastic to be crowned the best in the country.

It was a fantastic experience from start to finish and I can't wait to see what the future brings.”

Tyne Valley Ices was founded in 1974 by Zoe’s parents and has a fleet of ice cream vans as well as manufacturing and wholesaling ice cream and sauces made in a factory just outside Hexham.

“My childhood summers were spent with both my parents in an ice cream van, eagerly awaiting customers,” recalled Zoe. “It was truly idyllic - a child’s dream.”

Zoe joined the business full-time after finishing her A levels, a little over 10 years ago.

When she took over the business it had one van. It now runs five vans, two trikes and a barrow.

In addition to their weekly rounds, Tyne Valley Ices regularly attends corporate, charity, school, village and wedding events throughout Northumberland.

It also maintains regular slots at caravan parks, playgrounds and care homes.

Ice Cream Van of the Year, known as the Mobiler of the Year in the trade, has been running for over 70 years.

Entrants are judged on their customer service, product quality, local community support, food hygiene excellence and a host of other attributes.

Finalists are interviewed by industry experts at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2022 in Harrogate.

“A big congratulations to Zoe and everyone at Tyne Valley Ices who have been recognised for being the best in the business,” commented Zelica Carr, ICA CEO.

“Ice cream vans, indeed, the whole ice cream sector, have had a challenging time over the last two years.