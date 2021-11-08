The South Lake, East Chevington Reserve. Picture: Andrew Bryson Photography.

The £19,670 funding comes from the Ventient Sisters North Steads Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund at the Community Foundation, available to community groups within a 5km radius of the wind farm.

The money will enable the wildlife charity to provide a year long trainee placement for a young person to work across its five reserves at Druridge Bay.

They will gain experience with a variety of habitats, develop new skills and earn practical qualifications as well as improve their survey and species identification knowledge.

Alex Lister, Druridge Bay Living Landscapes manager, said: “Without this amazing cash boost we wouldn’t have been able to offer such a great opportunity to a young person.

He added: "Our five Druridge Bay reserves are the gems of the Northumberland coastline which the person appointed will help to keep sparkling.”

