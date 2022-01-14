Northumberland wedding team named best in the North East and Yorkshire

Ellingham Hall was crowned Event Team of the Year at The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA).

The team, headed by director Anthony Hunter, will now head to the national finals in London next month.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony in Newcastle’s Vermont Hotel on January 10.

General manager, David Fordham-Scott, said he was delighted that his team’s efforts to help couples experience a wedding to remember was being recognised.

He explained: “The award is not just an accolade for the event team, it acknowledges the tremendous effort that every single member of staff makes for our couples.

“Being named the North East and Yorkshire’s best wedding event team is a real honour. We are now excited about going through to the national finals.”

The entirely exclusive country wedding venue has been welcoming guests for more than 15 years. Over the years, its team has grown with almost 40 people now employed.

“As well as our wedding planning, catering and operational teams, we also employ people who work on maintenance, housekeeping and sales and marketing,” said Mr Fordham-Scott. “This award is testament to their hard work too.”

Rather than a brief ceremony and reception, couples take over the entire estate for a two-night exclusive wedding experience.

Mr Fordham-Scott says this gives couples and guests the chance to enjoy the Hall and grounds.

Mr Hunter added: “Our approach is different to what is traditionally expected of a wedding venue because the couple and their guests have quality time to relax together and immerse themselves in their surroundings.

“Ellingham Hall becomes a real home from home for our couples and their guests, making it a wedding to truly remember for a lifetime.

"Our team works hard on all aspects to deliver a memorable celebration, and every single element has to work to give our couples the day they dream of.

"This award demonstrates the importance of doing the best we can to make those dreams come true.

“We’re now looking forward to welcoming couples to the hall for wedding open days on January 16 and 30 to meet our award-winning team and experience what the hall has to offer.”

