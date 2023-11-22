Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Westgate Labs, a family-run business in Middle Stobswood, near Morpeth, provides specialist horse health care.

It won Online Retailer of the Year and marketing director Claire Shand was named Equine SQP (Suitably Qualified Person) of the National SQPT Awards in London on November 10.

The ceremony is staged annually by OvertheCounter magazine and Lewis Business Media to recognise excellence and best practice in the animal health and welfare industry.

Comedian Patrick Monahan and Tim Burgess from Zoetis with Equine SQP of the Year, Claire Shand.

They celebrate the best of the 7,000 businesses, services and professionals nationwide that are licensed to advise, prescribe and supply wormers and other medicines for animals.

Judges praised Westgate Labs for putting animal welfare at the forefront of their work and for their professionalism and outstanding customer service.

For Equine SQP of the Year they said: “Claire Shand’s work speaks for itself. She is known throughout the sector. Not only has she worked hard at Westgate Labs, but she has given back to the industry this year, especially with the amazing amount of work she has put into CANTER, the new pan industry group formed to tackle the threat of wormer resistance. She is an asset to Westgate Labs, and a true professional in her role as an SQP.”

Claire said: “We were overjoyed and slightly overwhelmed to scoop the trophy in both categories we were nominated in. It’s also a rare chance in our line of work to get glammed up and win shiny things!

Pictured: comedian Patrick Monahan and The Animal Medicines Training and Regulatory Authority Chair.

“Customer service is something we strive for every day so it’s wonderful for our hardworking team to receive this recognition and to be seen to making a difference.

"Our mission is to help horse owners move to sustainable parasite control and to make this as easy as possible so that they test before treatment to target the wormers we have available. This will help to slow resistance and enable us to keep horses healthy now and into the future.”

Westgate Labs veterinary laboratory is based on a family farm and helps horse owners manage the parasite control of their horses and grazing animals. They offer postal worm count and testing service that enables carers and keepers to target the wormers given to horses and keep them as healthy as possible.

Westgate Labs thanks Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority, OvertheCounter magazine and sponsors Zoetis UK.