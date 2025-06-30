Northumberland veteran sisters launch military-themed wax melt range for Armed Forces Day
Lindsey Keeley and her twin sister Gemma Keeley from Bedlington served a combined 37 years in the British Army.
Upon leaving the forces, the sisters decided to take a completely different direction by launching their own homemade wax melt and candle business based in Pegswood – Northern Glow.
Still keeping in touch with their veteran roots, Lindsey and Gemma revealed their first military range this Armed Forced Day (June 28). The range includes solider-shaped wax melts and nostalgic army-themed scents.
Lindsey explained: “I wanted to work for myself when I left the military. Spending 25 years in the army was great and I loved it, but you are being told what to do from the day you start to the day you leave.
“I wanted to see if I could take everything I have learnt from the army, such as leadership and team work that we don't actually realise are beneficial when you leave, to then grow the business and employ veterans later down the line.”
10% of sales from the range will be donated to charity Not Forgotten. On why the sisters chose this charity, Lindsey added: "Not Forgotten support veterans getting out and doing things for their mental health. It needed to mean something.
“My older sister is also leaving the army soon. It’s really strange because no matter how much you prepare, when you come out you don't know what your place is anymore. After that length of time in the military, I think its important to do something you really enjoy.”
