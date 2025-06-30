Northumberland sisters and proud veterans are using their business to support Armed Forces Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey Keeley and her twin sister Gemma Keeley from Bedlington served a combined 37 years in the British Army.

Upon leaving the forces, the sisters decided to take a completely different direction by launching their own homemade wax melt and candle business based in Pegswood – Northern Glow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still keeping in touch with their veteran roots, Lindsey and Gemma revealed their first military range this Armed Forced Day (June 28). The range includes solider-shaped wax melts and nostalgic army-themed scents.

Lindsey and Gemma Keeley. (RJM Photography)

Lindsey explained: “I wanted to work for myself when I left the military. Spending 25 years in the army was great and I loved it, but you are being told what to do from the day you start to the day you leave.

“I wanted to see if I could take everything I have learnt from the army, such as leadership and team work that we don't actually realise are beneficial when you leave, to then grow the business and employ veterans later down the line.”

10% of sales from the range will be donated to charity Not Forgotten. On why the sisters chose this charity, Lindsey added: "Not Forgotten support veterans getting out and doing things for their mental health. It needed to mean something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My older sister is also leaving the army soon. It’s really strange because no matter how much you prepare, when you come out you don't know what your place is anymore. After that length of time in the military, I think its important to do something you really enjoy.”