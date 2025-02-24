Northumberland Tourism Fair will return to Alnwick tomorrow with 600 visitors registered to attend.

Now at full capacity, over 100 exhibitors will attend the Willowburn Leisure Centre on Wednesday, March 19. Doors will open at 10am with the event café open all day serving local food

The trade event, which has been running since 1990, brings together businesses from Northumberland and the Borders to share news, ideas, and tips as well as learn about local developments ahead of the new tourism season.

Among this year’s exhibitors are big names such as: Alnwick Castle, Northumberland National Park, Fearless Adventures, The Doxford Group and Northumberland Honey Co.

Karen Park, owner of Seabanks, had her range of oils, vinegars and crisps on display to taste at last year's event.

This year, the exhibitors stalls have expanded into the studio, making it the largest event since Covid-times.

Jakob Cross, Tourism Fair creative director said: “Each year we are welcoming more and more organisations at the tourism fair, it's fantastic to see visitors and exhibitors returning year after year and benefiting from the networking opportunities and information available at the show.

“We've had great growth over the last few years, and so far exhibitor wise and visitor wise the numbers are looking great this year.”

He added: "For anyone who hasn't visited before, we welcome you to come along on the 19th March, meet with all our incredible exhibitors and enjoy everything on offer at the event.

Pictures from last year's Northumberland Tourism Fair.

"It's free to visit, simply register online. We have an amazing business community here in the North East, and it's great to be a part of that."

North East Escapes are the event’s main sponsor, alongside property company, Hadrian’s and coffee roastery, Painted Cup who will also be running the cafe at this year’s event. Ingram Cafe will also be catering at the fair, providing fresh focaccia sandwiches.

North East Escapes founder, Steve Mitchinson explained why he chose to sponsor the fair: "We are a local company, based in Ellingham and are committed to working with businesses in our local economy wherever possible.

"Northumberland Tourism Fair is a fantastic opportunity to meet business owners face to face. We decided to become main sponsor so that we can support this valuable business event and build relationships further within our community."

The event is free to attend and 600 visitors have now registered, suggesting that figures will beat last year’s turnout. Anyone who would like tickets should visit: https://tourismfair.co.uk/visitor-tickets/