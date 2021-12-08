Northumberland tourism businesses invited to get involved in 'bookable products' project

Tourism businesses are being invited to help showcase a range of activities, experiences and services to encourage more visitors to Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:15 pm
Paddle boarding on the River Coquet, Warkworth.

The North of Tyne Combined Authority is funding a project that will see ‘bookable products’ being made available online on the Visit Northumberland and other regional websites.

The focus of these products will be active pursuits, food and drink and winter escapes.

Businesses taking part will be able to access new routes to market through Tourism Exchange Great Britain, as well as being a part of a wider marketing campaign in 2022.

Neil Carney, head of destination strategy at Visit Northumberland, said, "Experiential tourism has grown hugely in recent years, with visitors searching for immersive experiences to connect with and understand the places that they are visiting.

"This could be anything from taking a bike ride with an experienced local guide, to safaris in the Ingram Valley, to spending the day living like a Roman. The possibilities are only as limited as your imagination."

