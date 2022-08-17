Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tandoori House, which is based at 28 Union Street in Blyth, was inspected on July 6, the FSA website shows, and was issued with zero stars out of a possible five.

It means that of Northumberland's 299 takeaways with ratings, 216 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The FSA visits eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.

A zero rating is the lowest possible, and means urgent improvement is necessary.

These ratings provide a snapshot of an establishment's standards at the time of an inspection.

If hygiene is very good and the business fully complies with the law, five is the top of the scale and the highest score they can achieve. They must do well in three areas:

• How hygienically the food is handled;

• The physical condition of the business;

• How the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

A zero indicates failures across all three areas.

The Northumberland Arms, a pub at The Peth, West Thirston, was also assessed on July 4 and issued with a three-star rating.

It means that of Northumberland's 425 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 357 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Other ratings recently issued to venues across the county include:

• Rated 5: Circa at Marks Bridge, Amble, checked on July 28;

• Rated 5: Family Fun Centre Ltd at Promenade, Spittal, checked on July 22;

• Rated 5: Micah's at 13 Oldgate, Morpeth, checked on July 21;

• Rated 5: Bay Horse Inn at West Woodburn, checked on July 28;

• Rated 5: Black Bull at 47 Bridge Street, Morpeth, checked on July 27;

• Rated 5: Robin Hood Inn at East Wallhouses, checked on July 26;

• Rated 5: Kings Arms at West Terrace, Seaton Sluice,checked on July 25;

• Rated 5: The Brown Bear Inn at 27-29 Hide Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, checked on July 22;

• Rated 5: Waterford Arms at Collywell Bay Road, Seaton Sluice, checked on July 21;

• Rated 5: The Seven Oaks at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, checked on July 18;

• Rated 3: The Dyke Neuk at Meldonpark Corner, Dyke Neuk, checked on June 15;

• Rated 5: Coastline Fish & Chips & Ciccarelii's Ice Cream at Links Road, Blyth, checked on July 29;

• Rated 5: Ruby Cantonese Takeaway at 131 Ashington Drive, Stakeford, checked on July 27;