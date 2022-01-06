Northumberland suppliers offered the chance to link up with Aldi

Aldi has announced plans to recruit over 100 additional British suppliers in 2022.

Aldi has announced the plans in a bid to accelerate its commitment to increase its spend with British suppliers by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

Suppliers based in Northumberland interested in working with the supermarket can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

Aldi’s entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, while more than 40 per cent of fresh produce sold is also British.

The supermarket spent a total of £9billion with UK companies last year as it opens at least one new store a week, increasing the number of opportunities for suppliers to provide products for its seasonal product ranges and Specialbuys, as well as permanent listings.

Officials say the latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us.