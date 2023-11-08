Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) is delivered by Advance Northumberland on behalf of Northumberland County Council and is part funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority Investment Fund, the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund with the North of Tyne Combined Authority as the lead authority.

The programme’s team and its range of experts support businesses looking to grow, farm enterprises looking to diversify and individuals looking to start a business across rural areas.

There is access to a £2m rural Capital Grant Investment Fund which will support eligible businesses in rural areas with clear growth plans to access direct capital investment to expand productive capacity or diversify into new markets or products.

All businesses can have access to a rural business adviser who will work directly with the business or individual on a one-to-one basis to understand the business and help put a plan in place for its growth.

There is also an exciting workshop and events programme as well as a range of technical specialists on hand to work directly with a business on a particular challenge, growth desire or to access the Capital Grant Investment Fund,

In particular, the new Farming Advisory Service, delivered by the Northumberland National Park Authority, has all been well received from businesses in attendance as fills the gap previous business support offerings didn’t.

Lucy Evermore, programme manager, said: “I am excited to finally be able to launch the service properly. After some months of planning, its really great to see all of the teams hard work come together and showcase the breadth of support we have on offer. There really is something for everyone, regardless of what stage of business you are at.”

Delegates were given workshops by industry experts.

Businesses from across the region had a chance to reconnect, develop business relationships and meet new people and businesses who may have missed out on previous events due to eligibility.

The service’s website will launch soon, but to find events now visit Business Northumberland’s website.