Northumberland sisters Natalie and Steph are marking Menopause Awareness Month this October by doing what they do best.

Natalie and Steph Wood launched Laughing Sisters and created an online gift shop dedicated to spreading joy, humour and positivity through their products.

And the latest products from the independent brand are Mood-Lifting Menopause Gifts designed to bring joy, solidarity and conversation to a topic that affects millions of women, but is still often shrouded in silence.

Natalie said: “Menopause can be isolating.

Natalie and Steph Wood.

“We wanted to create gifts that say ‘I see you’ without clichés or pity. Laughter makes facing hot flushes, brain fog and everything else that bit easier.”

The new menopause collection joins a growing range of witty, empowering gifts including Cheeky Candles, Sassy Socks and Sarcastic Stationery.

Steph said: “Every gift we stock is something we’d be excited to give our best friend.

“No beige. No boring. Just genuinely useful gifts that make people laugh-snort and feel supported.”

The Laughing Sisters story began in the unlikeliest of places. After Steph was hospitalised with MOG antibody disease, a rare autoimmune condition that forced her to close her personal training business, she and Natalie began exchanging jokes to cope.

What started as hospital-bed humour grew into a mission – creating gifts that celebrate resilience, humour and the strength of women everywhere.

Shoppers can browse the collection online at https://laughingsisters.co.uk