After a rare disease diagnosis changed their lives, two sisters from Northumberland have turned their love of laughter into a business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie and Steph Wood from Hexham launched Laughing Sisters and created an online gift shop dedicated to spreading joy, humour, and positivity through their products.

Laughing Sisters officially started trading in November 2024, with the launch of their website in January 2025 – utilising the support of Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) to help get their business off the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sisters had long dreamed of running a business together, and when Steph was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease MOGAD, it became the perfect time to turn their vision into reality.

Natalie and Steph Wood.

Unable to continue full-time work as a personal trainer, Steph teamed up with Natalie to create a brand that brings happiness to others.

Natalie said “There’s nothing better than making someone smile, whether it's with an inside joke or a thoughtful gift. That’s what Laughing Sisters is all about.”

While Laughing Sisters operates primarily online, the sisters are expanding their reach by attending local markets and events to meet customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie and Steph credit much of their early success to the support they received from the NSBS – connecting with a Rural Business Adviser, and attending training courses on SEO and marketing, receiving a startup grant, and gained expert guidance on launching their website.

The sisters explained: “The grant allowed us to work with professionals to create a website with advanced features, like the ability to build bespoke gift boxes while keeping track of inventory.

“We also had help from Aspire Digital Marketing, learning how to run Google Shopping campaigns, which has been invaluable for growing our sales.”

The sisters say they are excited for what the future holds, having already secured spots at major events, including the upcoming Living North Fairs and the Brocksbushes Christmas Fayre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NSBS is delivered by Northumberland County Council. The project is part funded by the North East Combined Authority and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.