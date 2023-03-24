Northumberland scoops EIGHT golds at North East England Tourism Awards as Robson Green receives special honour
Northumberland tourism businesses have excelled once again on the regional stage.
The county picked up eight golds at the annual North East England Tourism Awards last night.
Winners from Northumberland were:
B&B and Guest House of the Year - Market Cross Guest House, Belford
Business Events Venue of the Year - The Sill, National Landscape Discovery Centre
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - Bamburgh Castle
New Tourism Business Award - Hillside Huts & Cabins, Earsdon
Pub of the Year - The Apple Inn, Lucker
Resilience and Innovation Award - Langley Castle Hotel, Hexham
Self-Catering Provider of the Year - Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, Harbottle
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year - Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, Seahouses
TV presenter and actor Robson Green also picked up a special outstanding contribution to North East Tourism accolade.
The special award was introduced this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the awards and will honour an individual, organisation or business who has made a fundamental contribution to the success of the region's tourism industry.
Robson received the award in praise of his efforts to champion the region through his programmes, including his most recent, Weekend Escapes, which showcase the North East's tourism offer nationally and internationally.
He said: "It's an absolute privilege and honour to receive this award and I feel incredibly humbled and to be honest incredibly surprised.
"It really is a recognition of the talent I've been fortunate enough to have worked alongside, the majority of whom are from the North East of England.
"All I've done during my career is help to tell stories some of which showcase an area I'm really proud to call home.”
Several of the regional winners will now go on to represent the region at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.
Sarah Green, chief executive of NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) who deliver the awards, said: "We've doubled the visitor economy in the North East over the past 20 years but have set ourselves an ambitious target to double it again in the next ten years.
"The North East being announced as the pilot area for the new structure of national tourism bodies and the visitor economy being referenced in the North East Devolution deal demonstrates the level of support for the North East tourism sector.
"Our aim is to ensure this sector creates more jobs, supports people at all levels to develop skills, embraces net zero sustainability and provides greater experiences for all being recognised as an exemplar for accessibility and inclusivity. To do this we need to continue to work with the private sector to enable further investment."
Tourism businesses also donated prizes to a raffle to raise money for the charity, NE Youth, which aims to make a positive difference to the lives of young people in the region.
Full List of Winners:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
GOLD: Life Science Centre
SILVER: Sage Gateshead
BRONZE: Sunderland Empire
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre
B&B and Guest House of the Year
GOLD: Market Cross Guest House
SILVER: The Bosk
BRONZE: Tynemouth 61 Guesthouse & Tea Room
Business Events Venue of the Year
GOLD: The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre
SILVER: The Common Room
BRONZE: Venues at Northumbria
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
GOLD: Teesdale Cheesemakers
SILVER: Hillside Huts & Cabins
BRONZE: Hesleyside Huts
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Herding Hill Farm
Ethical, Response and Sustainable Tourism
GOLD: Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Destination
SILVER: Kidlandlee
BRONZE: Laverock Law Cottages
Experience of the Year
GOLD: The Escape Key
SILVER: Valhalla Axe Throwing
BRONZE: Falconry Days
HIGHLY COMMENDED: La Chocolatrice
Large Hotel of the Year
GOLD: Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa
SILVER: Doxford Hall Hotel & Aqueous Spa
BRONZE: Newton Hall & Cabin Walk
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
GOLD: Bamburgh Castle
SILVER: Beamish: The Living Museum of the North
BRONZE: The Alnwick Garden
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Whitehouse Farm
New Tourism Business Award
GOLD: Hillside Huts & Cabins
SILVER: The Greenhead Hotel
BRONZE: Overland Adventures
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Schoolhouse Fenwick
Pub of the Year
GOLD: The Apple Inn, Lucker
SILVER: The Greenhead Hotel
BRONZE: The Joiners Arms
Resilience and Innovation Award
GOLD: Langley Castle Hotel
SILVER: The Escape Key
BRONZE: Valhalla Axe Throwing
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Common Room
Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year
GOLD: Kidlandlee
SILVER: Till Fishing Holidays
BRONZE: Vindomora Country Lodges
JOINT HIGHLY COMMENDED: Breamish Valley Cottages & Mains Cottages/Shepherd's Retreats
Small Hotel of the Year
GOLD: Seaham Hall Hotel
SILVER: The Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland
BROZE: The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Langley Castle
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
GOLD: Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours
SILVER: Tees Barrage International White Water Centre & Air Trail
BRONZE: Newham Grange Farm
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Stephenson Steam Railway
Taste of North East England
GOLD - Teesdale Cheesemakers Ltd
SILVER - Seaham Hall Hotel
BRONZE - Dobson & Parnell
Unsung Hero Award
GOLD - Mohamed Kamal, Spanish City
SILVER - Caroline May, Seaham Hall Hotel
BRONZE - Nick Rodgers, Project Escape
JOINT HIGHLY COMMENDED - Samantha Brown, The County Restaurant and Sally Razack, Crowne Plaza Newcastle