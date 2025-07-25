A sustainable off grid solar generated e-bike charging network is rolling out across Northumberland this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Intelligen, a leading developer of bike storage, charging stations and street furniture have announced the next phase of the UK’s Zero Carbon Transport System.

Intelligen have developed bike shelters, storage and street furniture to incorporate smart technology by using solar panels. The shelters are off grid with no need for complicated cabling or complex groundworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Products have the capacity to include lighting, digital display screens and charging points for devices and light electric vehicles.

The e-bike network will be rolled out across the North East in September.

Dr Geoff Wallman, CEO of Intelligen said: "They allow eBike riders to travel further without worrying about losing charge. Now you arrive at your destination and confidently store your bike whilst recharging yourself and your bike.”

Across Northumberland the network of charging stations, powered by sunshine, will be available for public use from September.

The increasing popularity of e-bikes are a driver for encouraging healthier choices and improved wellbeing whilst reducing car users on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the advancing development of charging stations for e-bikes and Light Electric Vehicles (LEV’s), riders can travel further and more frequently which will reduce carbon emissions. By including advanced infrastructure, businesses and tourist hot spots benefit from hosting their own charging station meaning bikers can plan their trips accordingly.

Ian and Stephanie, e-bikers at Vindolanda Museum said: “We’ve travelled from Eastbourne and the hills around Hadrian’s Wall are really challenging! I know I can make it back to our campsite after charging up at the powerPARK here.”