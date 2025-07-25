Northumberland rolls out solar e-bike network to cut carbon and boost tourism
Intelligen, a leading developer of bike storage, charging stations and street furniture have announced the next phase of the UK’s Zero Carbon Transport System.
Intelligen have developed bike shelters, storage and street furniture to incorporate smart technology by using solar panels. The shelters are off grid with no need for complicated cabling or complex groundworks.
Products have the capacity to include lighting, digital display screens and charging points for devices and light electric vehicles.
Dr Geoff Wallman, CEO of Intelligen said: "They allow eBike riders to travel further without worrying about losing charge. Now you arrive at your destination and confidently store your bike whilst recharging yourself and your bike.”
Across Northumberland the network of charging stations, powered by sunshine, will be available for public use from September.
The increasing popularity of e-bikes are a driver for encouraging healthier choices and improved wellbeing whilst reducing car users on the road.
With the advancing development of charging stations for e-bikes and Light Electric Vehicles (LEV’s), riders can travel further and more frequently which will reduce carbon emissions. By including advanced infrastructure, businesses and tourist hot spots benefit from hosting their own charging station meaning bikers can plan their trips accordingly.
Ian and Stephanie, e-bikers at Vindolanda Museum said: “We’ve travelled from Eastbourne and the hills around Hadrian’s Wall are really challenging! I know I can make it back to our campsite after charging up at the powerPARK here.”
