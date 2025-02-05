A woman from Ponteland is celebrating after achieving a distinction grade for her HR Support Level 3 qualification just in time for National Apprenticeship Week.

Sam Myhill joined Parkdean Resorts as a HR support assistant on an apprenticeship programme in March 2020.

Since then, she has continued to upskill, achieving another distinction in 2021 for her Customer Service Practitioner qualification, and has flourished in her career with a series of promotions.

Today, the 24-year-old is a payroll assistant at the holiday park operator’s head office on the outskirts of Newcastle.

Sam said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities and support I’ve received at Parkdean Resorts. Starting as an apprentice, I’ve been encouraged at every step to develop my skills and take on new challenges.

“Achieving my second distinction is a huge milestone for me and I’m excited to continue growing with the company.”

Parkdean Resorts is one of 200 employer-providers in England and the only employer-provider in the holiday park sector, providing qualifications ranging from Level 2 to Level 5 – the equivalent of a Foundation Degree – to hundreds of employees every year.

Apprenticeship programmes include the Leadership Academy, Maintenance Academy, and the recently revamped Kitchen Academy, all of which support employees in developing their knowledge, skills, and behaviours at all levels across the business.

Paul Stevenson, apprenticeships principal at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Sam’s achievements are a testament to the impact of apprenticeships on personal and professional growth.

“She is a brilliant example of what’s possible with dedication and the right support.”