Northumberland railway maintenance firm will open new Port of Blyth base
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mandy Rail, a firm specialising in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of rail freight wagons, will open a new base at the port’s Battleship Wharf terminal.
The firm’s 28 members of staff are currently based in Ashington and Darlington. Mandy Rail chose the new site, which will have provisions for trains up to 420m in length, for its road and rail connections.
Port of Blyth commercial director Alasdair Kerr said: "It is fantastic to welcome Mandy Rail to our Battleship Wharf terminal.
“Mandy Rail’s expertise in freight wagon repair and maintenance not only enhances the port’s service offerings but reinforces our dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for our clients."
Mark Hedley, joint managing director of Mandy Rail, added: “The port has supported us in transitioning to our new site seamlessly with their flexible and service-orientated approach.
“This collaboration marks the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful partnership.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.