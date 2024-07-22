Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland railway maintenance firm has signed a tenancy with the Port of Blyth.

Mandy Rail, a firm specialising in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of rail freight wagons, will open a new base at the port’s Battleship Wharf terminal.

The firm’s 28 members of staff are currently based in Ashington and Darlington. Mandy Rail chose the new site, which will have provisions for trains up to 420m in length, for its road and rail connections.

Port of Blyth commercial director Alasdair Kerr said: "It is fantastic to welcome Mandy Rail to our Battleship Wharf terminal.

Mark Hedley (left) and Andrew Hird (right) of Mandy Rail with Port of Blyth's Alasdair Kerr. (Photo by Port of Blyth)

“Mandy Rail’s expertise in freight wagon repair and maintenance not only enhances the port’s service offerings but reinforces our dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for our clients."

Mark Hedley, joint managing director of Mandy Rail, added: “The port has supported us in transitioning to our new site seamlessly with their flexible and service-orientated approach.

“This collaboration marks the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful partnership.”