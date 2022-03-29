Mark Rea, the owner of the Wellwood Arms, won the regional award from Punch Pubs.

The award aims to celebrate and congratulate Britain’s publicans for their efforts in providing good service to customers.

It become even more relevant in the wake of harsh Covid lockdown restrictions that were imposed on businesses in 2020, and although those restrictions have been removed, stories of adaptation and remaining a viable business have become abundant among the hospitality industry.

Simon Lynch, Punch Pubs Operation Manager, Mark Rea, Wellwood Arms, Robin Belither, Operations Director.

With restrictions being imposed, the Wellwood Arms, Mark was forced to think outside the box and diversify in order to survive.

He said: “A lot of pubs shut up shop, but we didn’t, we opened up a delivery service.

"We opened up our bedrooms for key workers, we put comedy nights on now, we have a lot of music on.

"It [staying in business] was just about looking for new ideas, thinking a little bit outside of the box rather than just opening our doors and waiting for customer to come in.”

The Wellwood is one of Amble’s oldest buildings, with records dating as far back as 1842.

In a statement posted to social media, the pub said: “We are overwhelmed with the recognition that the team at the Wellwood Arms have received for all their hard work and dedication.