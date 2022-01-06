Northumberland pub seeks retrospective permission for outdoor dining facilities

Percy Arms, Chatton

Outdoor dining facilities were installed at the Percy Arms in Chatton while restrictions prevented indoor hospitality.

Now, an application seeking retrospective permission has been submitted by Matt Daniel of Inn Hospitality Ltd.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Due to the Covid-19 problems, the applicants have erected a timber decking area with internal seating, with four small individual buildings.

‘This has been necessary for business at the public house, as only external dining has been allowed for long periods.

‘This application which is retrospective, shows materials using timbers, which have been constructed on top of the existing sub-base car parking, without the need for excavations/foundations. None of this timber structure has interfered with the original shape of this 200 year old building.

‘With this new structure being linked immediately adjacent to the main entrance, all facilities for business/visitor use, are simplified for year round use.

‘Access to the stable cottage under different ownership, including parking, is not interfered with, nor is the view from south facing windows and access door.

‘The vehicle link to the rear parking has not been used for the past 20-25 years due to height and steepness restrictions. All deliveries to the hotel and parking to the rear are used daily without any problems.

‘Today, Chatton is a peaceful rural village, and the local public house, the Percy Arms, is a popular place for meals and socialising, with locals and visitors alike.’

