Northumberland pub put on the market two years after £1.3million transformation
A north Northumberland pub which underwent a £1.3million transformation just two years ago has been put on the market.
The Plough on the Hill at West Allerdean opened to great fanfare in September 2017 with MasterChef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean at the helm in the kitchen.
However, owners Robert Kingsley and Sarah Carmichael, who closed the pub in April, have now decided to sell in order to pursue other business interests.
Robert said: “It’s with a heavy heart we have decided to put our wonderful creation up for sale. We spent almost two years designing and building something very, very special.
“We will be looking for the right person to take either ownership or lease. The opportunities are endless including a potentially fabulous wedding venue and development plans for eight luxury apartments for the site that are already in place.”
The premises was restored to an extremely high standard, with special features including hand-crafted tables and benches made from 140-year-old oak railway sleepers and a stunning hand-cut blush and gold thread marble bar within The Tiffin Rooms, a lounge/bar area.
A split-level restaurant leads into this area which also features a stage for live music. A south facing external terrace provides stunning views. There is also a car park and children’s play area.
In addition, there is an adjoining lodge park comprising five, luxury static lodges which are run separately.
The business has been brought to the market by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.
David Cash, senior business agent at Christie & Co, said: “Christie & Co have found Northumberland hospitality businesses to be popular with buyers in recent years and have sold a number of pubs, cafés and hotels across the region, namely; the Manor House Hotel on Holy Island, The Shoreline Café, Craster and The Hadrian at Wall.
“We expect interest from experienced licensed operators who have a track record of running successful venues. The property has been restored to such a high standard that any incoming tenant stands to immediately benefit from the quality of the venue, which literally doesn’t need a penny more investment.”
There is an asking price of £50,000 for the leasehold interest and £900,000 for the freehold.