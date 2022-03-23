Northumberland pub in the running for national award

The Blue Bell Inn at Crookham is one of five finalists in the ‘outstanding host’ category of the Eviivo Awards.

Lauren Elstob, who runs the pub with her husband, Keith, said: “There were hundreds of applications nationally so it’s a real achievement to have been chosen as one of the finalists.

"Our team is made up of a genuine group of lovely people who work extremely hard to make sure our guests enjoy their stays in Northumberland, so we’re thrilled for this to be recognised.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blue Bell team: Anthony Jewels, Abbey Jewels, Paul Davey, Jaqui Rickard, Phil Robson, and Lauren Elstob.

The Eviivo Awards recognise Britain and Ireland's finest independent accommodation and their hosts.

The awards, now in their seventh year, aims to put the focus on the best bed and breakfast, guest houses, boutique hotels, pubs, and restaurants with rooms, and other independent accommodation the country has to offer.

The outstanding host award is designed to recognise the business, owners, managers and/or hosts who not only go the extra mile, but also exceed expectations for their guests and can demonstrate the building of a service culture throughout the operation of the accommodation.

The Blue Bell is up against the Kinlochewe Hotel in the Scottish Highlands, Parkers House Bed and Breakfast in Newtown, Wales, Tatler Jack in Killarney, Republic of Ireland and Kiltariff Hall Country House in Rathriland, Northern Ireland.

The shortlisted establishments will have their applications reviewed and judged by a panel of industry experts ahead of the awards ceremony, with the winner picking up a grand prize of £1,000 to put toward their property.

Michele Fitzpatrick, chief executive at Eviivo, said: “We were overwhelmed and delighted with the number of entries we received from our UK properties and property owners. Covid hit the independent property sector hard, and we’re so pleased to see these brave owners stay strong and come out the other side.

“Welcoming back the Eviivo Awards after a two-year hiatus allows us to give these incredible individuals and their accommodation their moment in the limelight, which they truly deserve, and we’re thrilled to be able to recognise all their hard work.”