Northumberland pub group's hotel plans get the green light
A Northumberland pub group has received the green light for its latest redevelopment plans.
Plans have been approved to give a new lease of life to The Inn Collection Group’s sites at Lytham St Annes in Lancashire.
The redevelopment will see the pubco merge its beachfront venues The Lindum and The Carlton to form a single, upgraded 99-bedroom site.
Chris Moor, operations manager for The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are delighted plans have been given the go ahead and that work can now begin to give this site a vibrant new lease of life. The project will create a relaxed, beachside venue befitting of its location on one of Britain’s most popular traditional seaside resorts.”
The group has 30 further pubs with rooms including The Hog’s Head at Alnwick, The Amble Inn, The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses and The Commissioner’s Quay Inn at Blyth.