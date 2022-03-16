Northumberland pub group's hotel plans get the green light

The Inn Collection Group's sites in Lytham St Annes.

Plans have been approved to give a new lease of life to The Inn Collection Group’s sites at Lytham St Annes in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The redevelopment will see the pubco merge its beachfront venues The Lindum and The Carlton to form a single, upgraded 99-bedroom site.

Chris Moor, operations manager for The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are delighted plans have been given the go ahead and that work can now begin to give this site a vibrant new lease of life. The project will create a relaxed, beachside venue befitting of its location on one of Britain’s most popular traditional seaside resorts.”