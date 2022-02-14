Northumberland pub group continues expansion with purchases of Yorkshire and Lake District hotels

Hotel St George, Harrogate.

The Inn Collection Group has completed the purchase of the 90-room Hotel St George in Harrogate, along with The Regent Hotel on the shores of Lake Windermere, Ambleside Lake House on Waterhead Bay and The Glenridding Hotel at Ullswater.

The acquisitions take the total estate count to 31, including The Hogs Head in Alnwick, The Amble Inn, Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses, The Lindisfarne Inn in Beal and The Commissioner’s Quay Inn, Blyth.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We have had Harrogate in our sights for a considerable time while identifying a site that is a fit with our ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ brand.