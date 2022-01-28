Northumberland property firm acquires Berwick estate agents

From left, Sam Nixon, Gemma Miller and Lorna White.

George F. White has acquired Tyne and Tweed Estate Agents, a residential sales and lettings agency in Berwick, to add to its existing offices in locations such as Alnwick, Berwick and Newcastle.

This follows a period of rapid growth for the firm, which has experienced an exponential increase in residential sales by 56 per cent.

Its lettings service has also continued to thrive, with 31 per cent growth over the last two years.

Sally Hart, partner and head of agency at George F. White, said: “Tyne and Tweed is a very well established local estate agency with a fantastic reputation and prime location in the heart of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

“The team have excellent property knowledge and a deep understanding of the hyper-local market and geography.

“This purchase will complement our existing residential offering and it bolsters our position as a leading land and property consultancy in the North of England.”

She added: “Despite ongoing economic uncertainty and rising living costs, the residential market continues to boom and perform strongly.

“We’re seeing a greater demand for our services across the board, which means our residential provision has rapidly expanded, and the new Berwick branch will enable us to support this growth and service more homeowners and landlords across the region.

“It’s a very exciting start to 2022 and we’re focused on providing excellent service to our clients, as well as continued expansion of the key services we provide across our client base.”

Gemma Miller, residential branch manager and valuer at the consultancy, sales and lettings negotiator Sam Nixon and George F. White’s head of lettings Lorna White will be based at the Berwick branch.