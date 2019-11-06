Northumberland project secures £3.4m to support its efforts in getting people into work
A Northumberland-based project has secured £3.4million to support its efforts in getting more people into work.
The Bridge Project, made up of seven voluntary organisations led by VoiCeS Northumberland, has received the funding from the European Social Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.
The project aims to support residents to break down the barriers in their lives, supporting them to move closer to employment.
The project is part of the Building Better Opportunities Programme and has already supported over 800 people around the county.
Removing barriers to work could include; helping to improve health and well-being, self-confidence, self-esteem, finance and employability skills. It supports people to improve their chances of accessing training, getting work experience or finding a job.
Project communications officer, Lynne O’Reilly, said: “Everyone’s circumstances are so different and we aren’t a ‘one box fits all kind of project’, we look at each person as an individual with varying needs and what challenges they face.”