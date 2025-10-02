A Cramlington-based online printing business has officially launched in the United States.

Founded in 2011, Printed.com has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for UK businesses seeking professional printing solutions.

The company is now launching its first US print platform, partnering with some of the nation’s top printers to offer over 50 products, including business cards, brochures, flyers, and wedding products.

This selection covers approximately 70% of their UK product line and is crafted using state-of-the-art printing technology and premium materials within partner production houses across the US.

From left, Rob Haycock, CEO, Simon Dunn, managing director, and Chris McShane, marketing and product director.

This expansion represents a major milestone in the company’s growth strategy, supported by an investment of over £1 million in cutting-edge technology and the addition of a third production facility in Cramlington earlier this year, located just a short walk from its two main sites.

The company has also unveiled ambitious plans for local expansion, aiming to establish a US-based workforce in 2026.

"Launching in the US marks an exciting milestone for Printed.com," said Rob Haycock, CEO of Printed.com.

"After years of refining our print platform and integration tools, we've developed robust support for multi-tenancy and multi-currency. This has allowed us to roll out our Printed.com US-specific ecommerce offering in record time."

Chris McShane, Marketing and Product Director at Printed.com also expressed excitement about the company’s expansion into the US market.

He said: "We’re delighted to support the retail, hospitality, small business sectors, and designers, as well as direct consumers, with our US launch. Our mission is to help everyone, from entrepreneurs to couples, bring their visions to life."