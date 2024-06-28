Northumberland printing company adds biodegradable paper with embedded wildflower seeds to eco-friendly range
A Northumberland printing firm has launched new eco-friendly products in a bid to reduce its environmental impact.
Printed.com, which is based in Cramlington has expanded its environmental range with seed-based paper and PVC free banner material.
The paper is biodegradable and embedded with wildflower seeds so can be planted after its use, reducing landfill and improving biodiversity. In can be used for products like business cards, menus, and invitations.
96% of waste from manufacturing the products is recycled with the rest used as refuse derived fuel.
