Northumberland photographer building a successful business after redundancy

Sarah Smith has turned her side hustle into a thriving business portfolio with help from a local business support service.

The Bardon Mill based founder of Mirror Image Photography was supported in her efforts by the Northumberland Small Business Service.

She has now grown her business from a single photography studio into a dynamic enterprise that now spans portrait photography, e-commerce, and youth employment services.

After being made redundant from her corporate role at a law firm, Sarah saw the opportunity to follow her passion.

Specialising in school, nursery, family, and pet photography, the business quickly established a loyal local following.

Sarah said: “The wealth of information and expertise shared by the business advisors has been another critical advantage of the programme.

"Their guidance has offered me insights into industry trends, strategic planning, and business development, equipping me with the tools necessary to make informed decisions and pursue my career goals with greater clarity."

Now, Sarah is preparing to launch her latest venture: Empowerment Employment Services, a project focused on delivering high-quality careers guidance to students across North East and Cumbria.

Sarah has also partnered with a local letting agency based in her office space, creating additional income while also branching out into property photography.

To support the growing workload, she has brought on a part-time assistant to help with administration and accounts. Her school photography contracts have expanded, she’s delivering workshops at local colleges and universities, and she is actively engaged in supporting local jobseekers through collaborative efforts with the job centre.

NSBS offers assistance to micro-small sized businesses across Northumberland.

For further details visit the NSBS website or email [email protected]