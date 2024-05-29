Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland firm has been named as a Northern Powerhouse ‘export champion’ by the government after its growth in overseas markets.

Reproflex3, headquartered in Cramlington, received the recognition from the Department for Business and Trade due to its continued expansion and investment within the flexible packaging industry globally.

The aim of the export champion title is to promote UK businesses to think globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Hewitson, CEO at Reproflex3, said: “Before we made our first international investment, which was setting up a new plate manufacturing facility and artwork studio in Dubai, we worked closely with our international trade adviser within the Department for Business and Trade.

Andrew Hewitson, CEO at Reproflex3. (Photo by Reproflex3)

“It is an honour to be able to share our experience in international trade with other ambitious and entrepreneurial-minded businesses seeking to enter new markets or export for the first time.”

Reproflex3 now operates sites in the UK, Dubai, India, and New Zealand, and deploys its flexographic print technologies through partnerships in the USA and mainland Europe.

As an export champion, the company will offer practical advice to other businesses in the North who also wish to expand overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Stowers, head of partnerships at the government’s Northern Powerhouse network, said: “Export champions represent a wide range of sectors and work with the department to complement its services, generously giving their time to motivate and assist others in their export journeys and leading by example as they continue to win new business overseas and enter new markets.