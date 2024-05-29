Northumberland packaging firm named an 'export champion' by the Department for Business and Trade
Reproflex3, headquartered in Cramlington, received the recognition from the Department for Business and Trade due to its continued expansion and investment within the flexible packaging industry globally.
The aim of the export champion title is to promote UK businesses to think globally.
Andrew Hewitson, CEO at Reproflex3, said: “Before we made our first international investment, which was setting up a new plate manufacturing facility and artwork studio in Dubai, we worked closely with our international trade adviser within the Department for Business and Trade.
“It is an honour to be able to share our experience in international trade with other ambitious and entrepreneurial-minded businesses seeking to enter new markets or export for the first time.”
Reproflex3 now operates sites in the UK, Dubai, India, and New Zealand, and deploys its flexographic print technologies through partnerships in the USA and mainland Europe.
As an export champion, the company will offer practical advice to other businesses in the North who also wish to expand overseas.
Paul Stowers, head of partnerships at the government’s Northern Powerhouse network, said: “Export champions represent a wide range of sectors and work with the department to complement its services, generously giving their time to motivate and assist others in their export journeys and leading by example as they continue to win new business overseas and enter new markets.
“We are delighted to welcome Reproflex3 to the export champion community. They have a successful international trade record and a compelling story to impart to potential exporters.”
