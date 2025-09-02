The brand-new Northumberland Organic and Local Market aims to shine a spotlight on the regions home grown businesses and locally-sourced produce.

Launching on Friday, September 5 in Rennington Village Hall, Northumberland Organic and Local Market will continue to take place on the first Friday of each month from 4pm – 8pm.

Offering fresh organic fruit and vegetables, flowers, baked goods, coffee, a re-fill station, homeware and everyday essentials from a variety of traders, the market will give priority to showcasing high quality local Northumberland businesses and products.

Alongside the market stalls, visitors will be able to enjoy something to eat from a food truck, while the village hall bar will also be open for refreshments.

Rennington Village Hall.

Laura Dixon, organiser and owner of wellness and lifestyle brand ThreebyOne, under which the market will operate, said she hopes to create “a vibrant community event.”

For more information on the event, go to the Facebook or Instagram pages.