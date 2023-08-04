News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland offshore wind engineering firm Osbit creates 26 new jobs with expansion plan

Northumberland based engineering firm Osbit has created 26 new jobs in order to keep up with demand for its services.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST

The company, which develops large-scale equipment used to construct offshore wind farms, has seen a recent increase in demand thanks to increased focus on renewable energy.

Osbit, a subsidiary of Venterra Group, has an assembly facility at the Port of Blyth and a head office near Hexham.

Joint managing director Brendon Hayward said: “We are delighted to welcome so many promising individuals into Osbit’s workforce as we continue to strive towards ours and Venterra Group’s ambitious growth strategy.

Some of Osbit's recruits who have already started work, with joint managing director Brendon Hayward (centre). (Photo by Osbit)Some of Osbit's recruits who have already started work, with joint managing director Brendon Hayward (centre). (Photo by Osbit)
“We offer an unparalleled opportunity to make a difference in the world of offshore engineering and renewables, and I hope that our new employees will enjoy a remarkable journey of growth and achievement within the business.

“Our strength lies in our people, and we are continuing our search for exceptional engineering talent.”

Osbit is hiring 11 new engineers, support staff, draughting apprentices, a commercial and contracts specialist, student placements, and more, with a number of recent hires already having started with the firm.

Recently-recruited engineer Scott Murray said: “My first few weeks with Osbit have been great. From day one I was given a specific part of a project to work on and I have enjoyed taking on that responsibility.

“The personal freedom and ownership you are given when working within a project team is fantastic.”

Osbit also has offices in Edinburgh and Lowestoft, and has recently started new ventures in the United States and the Netherlands.

