There is still time to get nominations in for this year’s North East Apprenticeship Awards – but you’ll have to be quick.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in the North East at St James’ Park, home of Newcastle United, on Thursday, July 11.

With 14 categories, this event is a tribute to the exceptional contributions that are moulding the future of apprenticeships in the region.

Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO of headline sponsor Occupational Awards, said: “We work with some fantastic employers and training providers within the region with remarkable apprentices, and know first-hand the quality of apprenticeship programmes that are available. We cannot wait to celebrate these achievements at the awards in July.”

Marie Husthwaite, winner of advanced apprentice of the year award in 2023.

Last year Marie Husthwaite won the advanced apprentice of the year award in recognition of the progress her career has made.

She joined SPAR in 2015 as a temporary retail assistant at James Hall & Co. Ltd's Shiremoor store after leaving a Biomedical Sciences degree.

Her people skills and love for customer interaction quickly propelled her career. She gained various qualifications and progressed to become assistant store manager at Bedlington and store manager at Blakelaw and Fenham.

The awards will be presented by former BBC The Apprentice contestant Katie Bulmer-Cooke.

Award categories: SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network; Large Employer of the Year sponsored by Tyne Coast College; Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by Occupational Awards; Mentor of the Year sponsored by Darlington College; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by New Durham College; Advanced Apprentice of the Year; Higher Apprentice of the Year; Degree Apprentice of the Year; Professional Services Apprentice of the Year; Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year; Construction Apprentice of the Year; Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year; Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year; and Training Provider of the Year, sponsored by Occupational Awards.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.