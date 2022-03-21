Northumberland needs your vote in bid to win tourism award

The award recognises and celebrates achievements in innovation, design and technology within the UK travel and tourism industry’s digital environments over the past two years. And Northumberland is going up against both Visit Sweden and Virgin Voyages.

During 2021, Visit Northumberland launched a new website visitnorthumberland.com which received over 990,500 unique users despite the country still being in lockdown until the end of March 2021.

In addition, it ran two marketing campaigns promoting Northumberland’s experiences and both campaigns were predominantly digital.

Amble's jetty.

The spring marketing campaign, which was designed in conjunction with MW Design and SD Advertising, gained a campaign reach of over 6.3 million and a return on investment of £25.72:1.

The autumn/winter marketing campaign was designed in conjunction with The Traveller and the Bear and featured catchy straplines including, “Forget Ibiza, this is where the nightlife is,” promoting Northumberland’s fantastic dark skies.

Both campaigns were funded by The North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “We are excited and proud that Visit Northumberland has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 TravelMole Web Awards.

"It has been a challenging couple of years for everyone and this is a great way to start 2022. Winning this award will further raise the profile of the Visit Northumberland website, as well as of Northumberland as a holiday destination and our fantastic tourism businesses.

"We need you to help us win this award by voting for Visit Northumberland.”