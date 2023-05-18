“Let’s give credit where credit is due and keep down costs.”

The Government plans to introduce new regulations for what is called ‘extended producer responsibility’ to tackle the growing problem of packaging waste. These regulations aim to shift the waste and recycling costs of packaging from local authorities to the businesses that produce it.

The home meals delivery company says it and the food industry at large are supportive of the principle, but the Government has not fully thought through the proposed regulations.

For example, businesses that have invested large amounts in systems that aim to improve rates of re-use and recycling would, in effect, be paying twice.

Ian Lavery MP, left, and Lee Sheppard of Wiltshire Farm Foods.

Lee Sheppard, director of policy for Wiltshire Farm Foods, hosted the visit. He said: “With our own system, after just one year of operation we see collection rates close to 50 per cent and furthermore guarantee that 100 per cent of the trays we collect are reformed into new trays – results far better than achieved through domestic recycling.”

Mr Lavery, a Labour MP, supports the call that the proposals need clarification.

He added: “Anything which increases costs to the consumer is of concern right now and it’s clear that the proposed regulations would benefit from a further review.

“It is vital that we tackle waste and increase recycling including through legislation, but the legislation needs to recognise the efforts Wiltshire Farm Foods have made.