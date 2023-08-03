The Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS) is a programme that will give rural micro and small businesses/enterprises with turnover of less than £10m and less than 50 employees, the chance to apply for the NSBS Grant Investment fund with capital grants of £10,000 up to a maximum of £300,000.

The grants awarded will increase economic growth and business resilience through the creation of new jobs as well as safeguarding jobs across rural Northumberland.

NSBS is currently in its set up phase and is set to launch at the end of this summer.

The project, delivered by Advance Northumberland (on behalf of Northumberland County Council), will run until March 31, 2026 and is part funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority Investment Fund, and by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund with the North of Tyne Combined Authority as the lead authority.

NSBS is looking for members to join the investment panel in a voluntary, unpaid position with meetings taking place monthly, during office hours.

Members are expected to have applications prepared and reviewed ahead of meetings and papers provided at least one week in advance, and they will support with reviewing applications from businesses located in rural Northumberland.

The investment panel is made of private and public sector representation with representatives from each of the constituent local authorities (Northumberland County Council, Newcastle City Council, North Tyneside Council) and the North of Tyne Combined Authority, Advance Northumberland and representatives from local businesses.

NSBS want to hear from candidates interested in sharing their knowledge, experience, and expertise for the project, particularly anyone with experience of accountancy, legal and marketing backgrounds.

If you are interested, provide a short CV and covering letter outlining your experience, what you can contribute and confirm commitment to engage.