Rural businesses in Northumberland with growth plans are being urged to apply for their share of £1.1m of government funding.

The Northumberland Small Business Service, delivered by Northumberland County Council, has already committed £1.5m to projects from a first phase of funding and is now keen to hear from more businesses.

The Northumberland Small Business Service Investment Grant is designed to stimulate economic growth, create local jobs, and support business innovation and increase in capacity and production..

The grants are between £10,000 and £300,000 and are available to eligible micro and small businesses located within rural Northumberland, supporting capital investment in projects that lead to long-term growth, improved productivity, or market diversification.

James Cookson, owner of Northumberland Logs. Picture: RJM Photography

The programme runs until March 31, 2026, with all funded projects to be completed by December 2025.

The first phase of funding saw 19 businesses supported through the programme, including Northumberland Logs, near Hartburn.

The business, which now holds over 1,500 tonnes of timber at any given time, needed support to facilitate growth and improve efficiency. The capital grant has allowed it to purchase new machinery.

James Cookson, owner of Northumberland Logs, said: “We couldn’t have done this without the capital grant funding; it’s been absolutely crucial to the progression of the business. We want to develop further and believe there’s room for growth, which has now become possible thanks to the grant from NSBS.”

Programme manager, Lucy Evermore said “The NSBS Investment Grant has already made a real difference to rural businesses by unlocking growth, securing jobs and stimulating investment.

"With £1.1m still available, we’re encouraging more businesses to step forward and take advantage of this opportunity to scale up, diversify, and contribute to the continued success of Northumberland’s rural economy.”

NSBS also offers assistance to micro-small sized businesses across Northumberland. The experienced team and its range of experts work directly with businesses and individuals to help them start, grow, diversify, and sustain their ventures through workshops, 1-2-1 support and networking events across the county.

This project is part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For more details please visit the NSBS website or contact the team at [email protected].