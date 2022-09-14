Northumberland Log Bank receives boost in efforts to combat fuel poverty

Belford-based Bedmax has donated wood to The Northumberland Log Bank which offers ready-cut, seasoned logs free of charge.

The log bank is an innovative project established by Kate Thick in 2019 to address fuel poverty.

Now operating from five log banks and three storage sites, the aim of the charity is to deliver seasoned logs to those in need due to financial constraints, poor health, advanced age, or rural isolation.

Volunteers collecting the logs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already fallen wood is donated by individuals, farms, and estates.

Tim Smalley, managing director of Bedmax, said: “The Northumberland Log Bank is going to be even more imperative this winter, given the huge price hike for energy and fuel.

"In a rural community like Northumberland, many houses are not particularly energy efficient and are difficult, and often costly, to keep warm.

"The log banks provide a little relief for those concerned about heating their homes and we are delighted to be able to contribute towards this by providing wood.”

One-third of Northumberland’s employee jobs have hourly rates below the real living wage, putting the county in the bottom 11% in England.

The county is also home to a rising elderly population, with a quarter of residents over the age of 65, expected to rise to a third by 2036.

Kate Thick of The Northumberland Log Bank, said: “We are very grateful to Bedmax for the donation of the wood. We could not provide support to households in need in rural Northumberland without such generosity.

“The Northumberland Log Bank is no longer a sapling, it is steadily expanding, but this could not have happened without the support of the individuals and organisations that have volunteered and donated, so thank you.”

The Northumberland Log Bank is volunteer led, there are no paid staff, who currently deliver logs to around 200 homes in rural Northumberland.