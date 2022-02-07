Northumberland law firm heads west
Ponteland firm Major Family Law has gone west by opening an office in the Carlisle area.
The new office – at the Warwick Mill Business Village – is its second after 13 years of increasing success across the north of England.
Managing director Joanne Major said: “Heading west is a very natural progression for us. Carlisle is only a 45-minute drive from our office in Ponteland.
“For many years we’ve represented Cumbrian clients from across the county – working in both the Newcastle and Carlisle courts.”
The firm’s new office is accompanied by new hire Katie Wright, who brings a wealth of legal experience to Major Family Law. She has joined from a senior position at another lawfirm.
In addition to Katie, the firm also welcomed junior solicitor Stacy Williams in September last year after she completed her legal training at the same Cumbrian firm as her new colleague.