Northumberland law firm heads west

Stacy Williams, left, and Katie Wright of Major Family Law.

The new office – at the Warwick Mill Business Village – is its second after 13 years of increasing success across the north of England.

Managing director Joanne Major said: “Heading west is a very natural progression for us. Carlisle is only a 45-minute drive from our office in Ponteland.

“For many years we’ve represented Cumbrian clients from across the county – working in both the Newcastle and Carlisle courts.”

The firm’s new office is accompanied by new hire Katie Wright, who brings a wealth of legal experience to Major Family Law. She has joined from a senior position at another lawfirm.