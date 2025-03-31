Northumberland jobs: 14 places hiring right now ahead of the 2025 season

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
As summer approaches, the tourist season certainly bring job opportunities to Northumberland.

From events management, to hospitality, to travel and tourism, here are 13 places in the county that are currently looking for staff.

Ellingham Hall are hiring for bar and waiting staff and housekeeping assistants.

1. Ellingham Hall

Ellingham Hall are hiring for bar and waiting staff and housekeeping assistants. Photo: Ellingham Hall

Northumberland County Council are hiring for a number of roles including social workers, housing assistants, estate managers and graduate surveyors.

2. Northumberland County Council

Northumberland County Council are hiring for a number of roles including social workers, housing assistants, estate managers and graduate surveyors. Photo: Northumberland County Council

The pub are looking for waiting and front of house team members.

3. The Black Bull Inn (Lowick)

The pub are looking for waiting and front of house team members. Photo: google

New Amble travel agents, Seaside Travel are hiring a part time sales consultant.

4. Seaside Travel (Amble)

New Amble travel agents, Seaside Travel are hiring a part time sales consultant. Photo: google

