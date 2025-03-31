From events management, to hospitality, to travel and tourism, here are 13 places in the county that are currently looking for staff.
1. Ellingham Hall
Ellingham Hall are hiring for bar and waiting staff and housekeeping assistants. Photo: Ellingham Hall
2. Northumberland County Council
Northumberland County Council are hiring for a number of roles including social workers, housing assistants, estate managers and graduate surveyors. Photo: Northumberland County Council
3. The Black Bull Inn (Lowick)
The pub are looking for waiting and front of house team members. Photo: google
4. Seaside Travel (Amble)
New Amble travel agents, Seaside Travel are hiring a part time sales consultant. Photo: google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.