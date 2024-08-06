Northumberland IT firm the lead sponsor of Christmas at the Cathedral fundraiser

By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Northumberland IT firm has been announced as the main sponsor of a major North East Christmas fundraising event.

Cybersecurity specialist Layer 7 IT Security, based in Ashington, is the lead sponsor of Christmas at the Cathedral, an annual show at Newcastle Cathedral that fundraises for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

Tickets are now on sale for the December 12 event, but the lineup remains a closely-guarded secret. Ray Laidlaw, the former drummer of Lindisfarne, will once again produce the show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Tait, CEO of Layer 7, said: “This event not only celebrates the festive season but also contributes to a cause close to our hearts. We are committed to giving back to the community and supporting the foundation’s incredible work in cancer research and patient care."

Lady Elsie Robson added: “We are very grateful to everyone who supports Christmas at the Cathedral and I’ve no doubts it will be as popular as ever this year.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice