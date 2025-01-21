Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) has announced the appointment of a new volunteer member with a British Empire Medal to its board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NIFCA, which plays a crucial role in managing a sustainable marine and inshore fisheries environment in the waters off Northumberland and North Tyneside, is thrilled to benefit from its new member’s maritime experience and dedication to marine conservation.

Geoff Cowan, a qualified Marine Engineer, brings a lifelong passion for both commercial and recreational fishing. From an early age, he owned and operated his own fishing vessels, fostering a deep connection with the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His professional career began in the Merchant Navy, before establishing his own engineering company specialising in marine engineering and power generation.

From left to right: new member, Geoff Cowan BEM with NIFCA chief officer, Mark Southerton and chair Amelia Henderson.

Geoff has also been an active volunteer with the RNLI for over 50 years, serving at Cullercoats and Tynemouth. His outstanding commitment to community service was recognised in 2020 when he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his contributions to the RNLI.

Geoff said: "I am thrilled to join NIFCA and contribute to its mission of ensuring sustainable fisheries and marine conservation. With a lifelong connection to the sea, I am eager to work alongside the board to protect our vital marine resources for future generations."

Mark Southerton, NIFCA chief officer said: "We are delighted to have Geoff join our board. His knowledge of this coastline and its local fisheries and his dedication to marine conservation as well as his marine engineering background will be invaluable to our efforts.

“Geoff's long-standing commitment to the maritime community, particularly through his service with the RNLI, exemplifies the values we uphold at NIFCA."