Northumberland ice cream business secures major contract with Manchester Arena
An ice cream business near Wooler has secured a contract with Manchester Arena.
The multi-award-winning producer, Doddington Dairy Ice Cream, located near Wooler in Northumberland, has secured a major contract to supply Europe’s largest indoor arena, Manchester Arena, with its brand new luxury range - ‘Dark Skies’ Ice Cream.
Their bespoke ice creams, including Madagascan Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Scottish Strawberry, and Belgian Chocolate, are inspired by the best place to stargaze in the UK – the dark skies of Northumberland.
This unique range has been created for two specific markets - performance venues including theatres, cinemas, arenas, and establishments located within the national Dark Skies areas.
Attracting over one million visitors each year and with a 21,000 capacity, Manchester Arena is one of the busiest venues in the world, and the largest indoor arena in Europe.
Paul Malley, head of food and beverage for ASM Global, said: “We are excited to be the first outlet in the world to have partnered with Doddington Dairy to supply their new luxury range of ice creams.
“They are a family business who are creating natural products here in the UK, these are qualities which our customers are looking for more and more.”
Created in dark skies country on the Maxwell family farm in the foothills of the Cheviot Hills, the ice cream is one hundred per cent natural and made with rich milk from the family’s own dairy herd, who graze under a blanket of stars, which adds an extra touch of sparkle to this special product.
Doddington Dairy’s Jackie Maxwell said: “This is the culmination of months of planning and developing and we are thrilled that our fabulous new range of Dark Skies Ice Cream will be available at such a prestigious and large-scale venue as Manchester Arena so soon after launch.”
Renowned astronomer Richard Darn said: “I believe anything that helps to promote astro-tourism, our dark skies and our unique setting here in Northumberland is a positive addition for the area and I certainly support the new Dark Skies Ice Cream.”
For further information on Doddington Ice Cream and Dairy, visit www.doddingtondairy.co.uk, or call 01668 283010.